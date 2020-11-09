https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/captured-real-time-moment-virginia-512-took-169000-votes-off-state-totals/

Data scientist Sarah Eaglesfield was tracking the vote counts in Virginia in real-time on Election night and into the following morning.

Eaglesfield noticed a glitch in the Virgina vote counting.

At 5:12 AM the state lost 169,000 votes from 5:07 AM to 5:12 AM in the morning.

President Trump was smashing expectations and liberal media predictions in the state on Election night.

That was all solved at 5 AM.

Isn’t that amazing how that worked out?

And are we the only ones to notice that the computer counting glitches ONLY favor Democrats and Sleepy Joe?

Software glitch going on here in Virginia.

4.42am – “We’ve counted 3,368,181 votes!”

5.12am – “Wait, no, we’ve only counted 3,199,165 votes” pic.twitter.com/zuwsXWa8He — Sarah Eaglesfield (@zenxv) November 9, 2020

The media wants us to shut up and get in line.

Sorry.

