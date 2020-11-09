https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/catholic-exorcist-fr-chad-ripperger-calls-faithful-recite-prayer-bind-evil-spirits-satanic-forces-election-oddities-resolved/

Father Chad Ripperger

Father Chad Ripperger is a respected exorcist in the Catholic Church.

The good Father is asking Christians to recite this prayer in our ongoing battle against evil and the evil one.

We are truly in a battle between goodness and truth and the horrors of Satan’s lies.

There is a concerted effort by powerful forces to lord over us all.

Please recite this prayer against the enemy of truth.

Pray for God’s intercession.

Via The Catholic Monitor:

Prayer of Command In His Name and by the power of His Cross and Blood, I ask Jesus to bind any evil spirits, forces and powers of the earth, air, fire, or water, of the netherworld and the satanic forces of nature. By the power of the Holy Spirit and by His authority, I ask Jesus Christ to break any curses, hexes, or spells and send them back to where they came from, if it be His Holy Will. I beseech Thee Lord Jesus to protect us by pouring Thy Precious Blood on us (my family, etc.), which Thou hast shed for us and I ask Thee to command that any departing spirits leave quietly, without disturbance, and go straight to Thy Cross to dispose of as Thou sees fit. I ask Thee to bind any demonic interaction, interplay, or communications. I place N. (Person, place or thing) under the protection of the Blood of Jesus Christ which He shed for us.

Amen

Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church as well as the Triumph of the Kingdom of the Sacred Heart and the Immaculate Heart of Mary

