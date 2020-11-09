https://justthenews.com/nation/culture/cbs-cast-50-roles-reality-shows-people-color-new-diversity-goal?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The CBS television network says that at least a 50% of all future reality show will feature non-white cast members, in an effort to be more inclusive.

Shows on the network such as “Love Island,” “Big Brother,” and “Survivor” will now have at least half the cast made up of black, indigenous and other people of color starting in the 2021-2022 seasons.

“The reality TV genre is an area that’s especially underrepresented, and needs to be more inclusive across development, casting, production and all phases of storytelling,” said George Cheeks, president and chief executive officer for the CBS Entertainment Group. “As we strive to improve all of these creative aspects, the commitments announced today are important first steps in sourcing new voices to create content and further expanding the diversity in our unscripted programming, as well as on our network.”

The network announced a partnership with the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People in July.

More than 73% of the U.S. population is white, which will put whites in the minority disproportionately on the CBS shows.

