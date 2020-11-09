http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/rL2_cgxRAzo/

Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) joined some of his Republican colleagues in calling for a recount, audit, and full review of the election, stating Monday morning that “fewer than 100,000 votes total” separate former Vice President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump in key swing states.

“Right now — there are fewer than 100,000 votes total — out of almost 150 million cast — separating AZ, GA, WI, & PA (plus other close states like NV) with a number of lingering questions,” the congressman, who defeated Democrat challenger Wendy Davis, said.

“Recounting, auditing, & a full review is necessary. Patience. #StandUpForAmerica,” he added in the Monday morning tweet:

As of Monday afternoon, Biden continued to hold the edge in key states — roughly 17,000 in Arizona, 10,600 in Georgia, 36,100 in Nevada, and 45,000 in Pennsylvania. That reflects roughly 109,000 votes across all four states. However, legal challenges are underway, and the Trump campaign has maintained that the president will emerge victorious in Arizona once all legal ballots are finally tabulated.

Several GOP lawmakers have made it clear that they back Trump and his efforts to ensure election integrity.

“The media do not get to determine who the president is. The people do,” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) said following the media declaring Biden the winner.

“When all lawful votes have been counted, recounts finished, and allegations of fraud addressed, we will know who the winner is,” he added:

“It’s not over. Don’t stop fighting,” Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) said Saturday:

“The election isn’t over until all legal votes are counted and certified. There are still serious legal challenges that have been made, and until that process is resolved, the election is not final,” Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) said:

On Friday, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) assured that Republicans “will not back down from this battle.”

