https://redstate.com/sister-toldjah/2020/11/09/chuck-schumer-accidentally-gives-georgia-republicans-huge-gift-in-senate-runoff-races-watch-n277140
About The Author
Related Posts
Charlie Brown 'Great Pumpkin' Special Is NOT on TV This Halloween — and You Can Thank Apple for That
October 20, 2020
If Republicans Hold The Senate, Leftists Will Be The Hardest Hit
November 9, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy