https://www.dailywire.com/news/cnns-cooper-compares-trump-to-dictator-whose-son-shot-opponents-trump-jr-trolls-him-with-photo

On Monday night, CNN host Anderson Cooper compared President Donald Trump to a dictator whose son reportedly drove around and shot people who were not supportive enough as the dictator’s regime came to an end.

“In the mid-90s, I think it was like ’96, I was in Kinshasa in the waning days of Mobutu, and Mobutu was a pretty awful dictator and when he finally fled the country and the rebels were moving to take the capital, his son drove around in a pick-up truck with a machine gun and settling scores with people he felt with people had not been supportive enough with Mobutu,” Cooper said. “Thankfully, it hasn’t come to that here, but I can’t believe we’re in a situation where a transfer of power is not—I can’t believe we are in this situation here—it just seems so petty and I know it’s about Georgia and I know it’s about setting up grievance politics that will perhaps allow him to run in four years.”

WATCH:

CNN’s @AndersonCooper compares @realDonaldTrump with an evil dictator whose son drives around shooting his enemies with a machine gun. WHAT? Folks, these are the “journalists” responsible for reporting the news. Outrageous! pic.twitter.com/5QBBKsqxTS — Mary Vought (@MaryVought) November 10, 2020

Donald Trump Jr. responded to Cooper by posting Cooper standing in waist-deep water during a hurricane in 2008—presumably for dramatic effect—while the camera crew stood in water that was only up to their ankles.

The president’s son added numerous clown emojis to his tweet, which is another way of calling Cooper a clown show.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.