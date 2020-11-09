https://www.dailywire.com/news/country-star-morgan-wallen-blasts-covid-19-hypocrisy-time-to-start-booking-shows

County singer Morgan Wallen blasted “hypocrisy” regarding COVID-19 restrictions, highlighting the thousands of Biden supporters who celebrated in the streets over the weekend with no social distancing while he’s been barred from providing shows to fans.

In all capital letters, the “7 Summers” singer captioned an image of the massive Biden celebration: “TIME TO START BOOKING SHOW.”

“THE HYPOCRISY IS UNREAL,” he wrote in another slide on his Instagram story.

“If you don’t agree with me, fine. We can still be friends,” the 27-year-old argued. “But I have a family, band, and crew that need to be provided for and taken care of. If it’s ok for us to party in the streets with no ‘social distancing’ then we can book shows right now.”

.@MorganWallen’s Instagram story right now is too real. pic.twitter.com/jOYQNDyRwL — Natalie Johnson (@nataliejohnsonn) November 8, 2020

Wallen was scheduled to appear on “Saturday Night Live,” last month, but was bumped from the show because he was seen in videos celebrating with fans while not wearing a mask.

“Wallen made the announcement in an Instagram post after he was seen in videos posted to social media last weekend, showing him celebrating in Tuscaloosa after a University of Alabama football victory,” The New York Times reported at the time. “In these clips, which appeared on TikTok and elsewhere, Wallen is seen drinking shots, kissing fans and mingling in groups while not wearing a mask or following other social-distancing guidelines.”

Notably, there is no daylight between Wallen’s actions apparently breaking COVID-19 “social-distancing guidelines” and those of the thousands of Biden supporters celebrating in the streets.

The county singer posted a video to Instagram taking responsibility for getting bumped from the show.

“I got a call from the show letting me know that I will no longer be able to play, and that’s because of Covid protocols, which I understand,” Wallen said, the Times reported. “I’m not positive for Covid but my actions this past weekend were pretty shortsighted and they have obviously affected my long-term goals and my dreams. I respect the show’s decision because I know that I put them in jeopardy, and I take ownership for this.”

At the time, the musician said he planned to “take a step back from the spotlight for a little while and go work on myself.”

In a recent interview, Wallen said the time away from the spotlight was “good” for him, highlighting the highs and lows he’s experienced that often come with success in the industry.

“Throughout this whole process there’s been times where, for awhile I would just be like, ‘Man, I’m kind of like lonely and I don’t even know if I like this,” he said. “And then you know, there’s another high and you’re like, ‘Oh yeah. I love this.’ It kind of just goes through phases and I’ve kind of just had been living like that. It’s like, can I not maybe do something to combat that? Maybe I don’t need to be so moody. It was almost a good thing for me.”

“It kind of forced me away just to reflect and look at myself and kind of get to know myself again. It was good for me,” Wallen added.

