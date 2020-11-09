https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/crooked-michigan-attorney-general-says-accusations-voter-fraud-tcf-center-mass-dump-biden-votes-middle-night-conspiracy/

A very strange thing happened in Michigan on Election night that still cannot be explained.

While Americans slept the Democrats were hard at work in Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

President Trump had a significant lead in Michigan on election night and into the morning.

Then all of the sudden Joe Biden jumped up 138,339 votes and gained the lead over President Trump.

138,339 VOTES!

The next day numerous GOP observers were harassed, abused and prevented from entering the TCF hall where the Democrats were counting votes.

One Asian-American observer later reported that she saw a mysterious van enter the TCF center at 4 AM in the morning.

The van dropped off 61 boxes of ballots in the middle of the night.

We know of at least 20 election observers of every race and background who have now gone on record testifying to the corrupt and criminal actions of the liberal staff inside the TCF Center on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

The far left Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel called the accusations a “conspiracy.”

That tells you all you need to know about the Democrat leaders in Michigan.

As disgusted as I am by these sham legislative hearings designed to impugn the integrity of our elections, I look forward to @JocelynBenson, Jonathan Brater, Chris Thomas and other actual election experts schooling this committee on the security of our election processes. — Dana Nessel (@dananessel) November 7, 2020

