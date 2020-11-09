https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/health/dc-mayor-attends-biden-victory-speech-breaking-own-coronavirus-travel?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser broke her city’s coronavirus-related travel ban when she went to Delaware for see fellow Democrat Joe Biden’s presidential victory speech.

The District’s new guidelines, which went into effect Monday, state that “anyone coming into Washington, D.C. from a high-risk state (within the prior 14 days) who was traveling for non-essential activities will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days from their arrival in the district.”

Delaware is one of the 42 states on the District’s list.

After receiving criticism, Bowser’s staff reportedly defended her saying it was “essential travel” and “excepted under Mayor’s order.”

However, the District guidelines also state that people on essential travel must self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days after arrival in D.C.

Last week, Bowser acknowledged the rules will work on an honor system basis, with no enforcement at airports or on the highway. With Bowser not following her own honor system expectations, it remains to be seen if others will feel the need to follow.

