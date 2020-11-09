https://hannity.com/media-room/daylight-ambush-baltimore-police-officer-shot-while-sitting-in-his-car-suspect-fatally-wounded/
BALTIMORE BACKLASH: Police Commissioner ‘Apologizes’ for ‘200 Years’ of Brutality
posted by Hannity Staff – 4.20.18
Baltimore’s Police Commissioner shocked local residents and the nation Thursday when he “apologized” for “200 years” of police brutality; sparking a fierce backlash from a region struggling to contain escalating gun violence.
Commissioner Darryl De Sousa addressed the crowd at a sold-out Hip Hop concert this week, asking the audience for just “20 seconds” to beg forgiveness for “all the things that the police have done.”
“I want to take about 20 seconds to apologize for all the things that the police have done dating back 200 years,” said De Sousa.
“Two hundred years ago, all the way to civil rights. All the way to the ’80s where crack was prevalent in the cities and it affected disproportionately African-American men. All the way to the ’90s. All the way to the 2000’s when we had zero tolerance,” he added.
The President of Baltimore’s Police Union slammed the Commissioner’s comments late Thursday night, saying it was not “appropriate.”
“I’m not sure that a blanket apology covering 200 years is appropriate. Law enforcement was created to protect and serve the citizenry despite race and that is what we strive to do, daily,” the union added.
BALTIMORE CHAOS: Shootout Kills 13-Year-Old Boy, Injures 4 Juveniles, Murders in Small City TOP NYC
posted by Hannity Staff – 3.09.20
A shootout in Baltimore, Maryland claimed the life of a 13-year-old child over the weekend; injuring at least five more as the city’s homicide rate inches towards record-setting highs.
“A 13-year-old Maryland boy was killed in a shooting outside a shopping mall where five others, including four juveniles, were wounded as they walked through the parking lot on Sunday,” reports Fox News. “The gunfire broke out shortly after midnight in Rosedale, a community on the outskirts of the city of Baltimore, Baltimore County police said.”
RIGHT NOW | @BaltCoPolice continue to patrol the shopping center in Rosedale where a 13 year-old was killed early this morning. 5 other teens/young adults were also shot. PD says no one has been arrested. @FOXBaltimore pic.twitter.com/t3WVFJUeFl
— Dan Lampariello (@DanFox45) March 8, 2020
“RIGHT NOW | @BaltCoPolice continue to patrol the shopping center in Rosedale where a 13 year-old was killed early this morning. 5 other teens/young adults were also shot. PD says no one has been arrested,” posted a reporter with Fox Baltimore.
.@ChiefMHyatt and I remain in constant communication.
As her team works diligently to investigate this shooting, I know they will do whatever is necessary to bring the perpetrators of this cowardly act to justice.
— County Executive Johnny Olszewski (@BaltCoExec) March 8, 2020
The city of Baltimore continued its struggle with unprecedented murder rates in the early months of 2020; reporting more than 50 homicides since January 1st, 2020.
“Only into the third month of the new year and more than 50 people have been killed in the Baltimore city area,” reports Fox News. “The Baltimore Police Department announced Sunday that 19-year-old Graham Blake was charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a 26-year-old man on Friday, one of four shootings in Charm City Friday night that left two men dead and four injured.”
19-year-old charged with murder in Friday shooting in Northeast Baltimorehttps://t.co/d7hWHvSRpL
— The Baltimore Sun (@baltimoresun) March 2, 2020
“At least 52 homicides were been reported throughout the city as of March 2, according to a tally by The Baltimore Sun. The major northeastern city in Maryland of more than 600,000 people is one of the most dangerous in America, according to the FBI,” adds Fox.
“This city was never like this, even when it was at its worst,” activist Tyree Moorehead told FOX45 on Sunday. “That’s scary because there’s people whose family members haven’t been shot yet that have a bullet with their name on it and don’t even know it.”
