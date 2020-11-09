https://www.theepochtimes.com/democrat-spanberger-narrowly-wins-reelection-in-close-virginia-us-house-race-projection_3571236.html

Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.), who has recently spoken out against socialism, is projected to have narrowly won her reelection race for the House of Representatives.

Spanberger, 41, claimed victory on election night.

“It has been the honor of my life to serve our community in Congress, to represent the people in our 10 counties. And I thank you all for putting your trust in me again, and reelecting me for another two years,” she said in a virtual press conference at the time.

The former CIA officer said she worked in her first term on issues like lowering the cost of prescription drugs, protecting Americans from foreign hacking, and “smartly securing our border.”

Spanberger had a lead of nearly 8,000 votes as of Sunday night with all in-person ballots counted, according to unofficial results from Virginia officials.

Spanberger has received 230,088 votes, to the 222,157 cast for Nick Freitas, 41, a veteran and state lawmaker who won the Republican nomination for the seat.

Freitas’s campaign didn’t respond to a request for comment.

The seat represents Virginia’s 7th Congressional District.

About 7 percent of mail ballots are left to count in the district.

Virginia delegate Nick Freitas speaks during a rally in Richmond, Va., on Jan. 20, 2020. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Spanberger flipped the seat in 2018, beating incumbent Rep. Dave Brat (R-Va.). President Donald Trump won the district in 2016. As of current results, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden won the district by about 4,500 votes.

Spanberger is considered a moderate and gained attention last week for confronting House Democratic leadership over the growing socialist presence in the caucus.

“We need to not ever use the word ‘socialist’ or ‘socialism’ ever again,” she said on a call which was leaked to the press, adding that “we lost good members because of that.”

The further-left wing of the party contains a number of self-described socialists like Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.).

Democrats did worse than polls and pollsters indicated they would in the Nov. 3 election.

Every seat portrayed by The New York Times, for instance, as tossups were won by Republicans, as were all races that were projected to be won narrowly by Republicans. GOP candidates are ahead or won four seats predicted to be won narrowly by Democrats.

Republicans have flipped eight seats so far and will have a record number of women in the caucus in the coming Congress.

Democrats flipped three seats as of current projections.

Twenty-three seats have not been called as of yet.

