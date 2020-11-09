https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/democratic-candidate-cal-cunningham-concedes-sen-thom-tillis-north?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Democratic candidate Cal Cunningham said on Tuesday that he had contacted Republican Sen. Thom Tillis to congratulate him on winning the North Carolina election contest.

“I just called Sen. Tillis to congratulate him on winning re-election to a second term in the U.S. Senate and wished him and his family the best in their continued service in the months and years ahead,” Cunningham said in a statement.

Decision Desk HQ, an organization that says its work pertains to election results and data, projected on Tuesday that President Trump had won North Carolina, scoring the state’s 15 electoral votes.

