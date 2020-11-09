https://thefederalist.com/2020/11/09/democrats-and-media-lost-all-credibility-on-lockdowns-and-social-distancing-shaming-after-biden-celebrations/

Corporate media declared former Vice President Joe Biden the winner of the presidential race Saturday triggering an outburst of close-quarter celebrations in liberal cities nationwide by the very same people who just days ago had been shaming public gatherings in violation of social distance guidelines.

From the nation’s capital, where schools are closed through the end of the year to Los Angeles where California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared war on Thanksgiving, mass demonstrations broke out to ring in the excitement of a new president next year.

SUPERCUT: ABC and CBS were more than a little bit excited about the thousands packed shoulder-to-shoulder celebrating media projections that Donald Trump lost reelection and Joe Biden won pic.twitter.com/ZTdgxifNiR — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 9, 2020

Your kids had to go to school on their computers for a year and your grandfather had to die alone and your neighborhood bar had to go bankrupt because of covid but this is perfectly okay pic.twitter.com/sVVAniymdf — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) November 7, 2020

Laudatory overage of the celebrations marked a stark contrast to the way media covered the president’s re-election rallies, condemning them as “superspreader” events while simultaneously boycotting them over fear of infection.

Very few masks and zero social distancing at Trump rally in Pensacola. (So far today as of this tweet Johns Hopkins has reported 69,359 new cases and 781 reported deaths) pic.twitter.com/0ewftXfWjm — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) October 23, 2020

Good evening from Janesville, WI- where a crowd of a few thousand awaits a Trump rally. I’d estimate about 10-20% are masked, as Wisconsin experiences it’s worst week of the pandemic yet. WH task force recommends social distancing “to maximal degree possible” pic.twitter.com/ZzVVMgKgVB — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) October 17, 2020

Few at Trump rally in AZ wearing masks. None observing social distancing. Trump told them they’ll soon have a “safe vaccine that eradicates the virus” and “ends the pandemic.” That’s not what public health experts say. pic.twitter.com/ZVcORNDtHo — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) October 28, 2020

Even when Trump supporters were wearing face coverings, outlets characterized them as careless anyway to perpetuated the preconceived narrative.

“Hey this photo disproves our false narrative. What do we do?” “Delete that tweet and choose a photo that doesn’t show the crowd!” pic.twitter.com/mLTscqiifL — Matt Wolking (@MattWolking) September 9, 2020

Biden meanwhile, has remained silent on the weekend celebrations in his honor after spending an entire campaign chiding Trump’s events as “super-spreader events” put on to “fuel his own ego.”

“He’s even costing hundreds of lives and sparking thousands of cases with super spreader rallies that only serve his own ego,” Biden campaign’s @AndrewBatesNC says of this study. https://t.co/mO9Kax9oN7 — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) October 31, 2020

Dr. Anthony Fauci, after raising red flags over the president’s rallies, also said nothing of the Democratic parades on Saturday.

The flagrant double-standard over the weekend celebrations is just the latest case of hypocrisy to surround social distancing where earlier mass demonstrations this summer were give a familiar deference.

Hmm… @Acosta has no commentary on DC protests but complains about Michigan peaceful protests… 🤨 pic.twitter.com/VlRh81bANM — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) September 10, 2020

After chastising lockdown protestors as reckless, selfish, dangerous, suicidal, racist because they could spread the virus to black people, and undeserving of medical attention, anarchists rioting in the streets were free to burn down the church that a struggling community was barred from attending.

Hundreds of public health officials also signed a letter in June excusing the mass Black Lives Matter protests since the fight for social justice is apparently more important than the virus that the same officials shut down the country over upending more than 40 million jobs.

That excuse, however, despite how ridiculous it might be, went out the window Saturday when the demonstrations appeared to be about more than nothing else other than celebrating the victorious cause of defeating the White House Orange Man, which some even self-righteously likened to the allied victory in World War II.

After complaining about Trump’s rallies however, liberal journalists had no problem with Democrats engaging in the same conduct they so viciously condemned.

This is so stupid. Either mass gatherings like this exacerbate the pandemic or they do not. The righteousness of the cause doesn’t transcend the science of transmission. pic.twitter.com/ny4LjoaKkq — Berny Belvedere (@bernybelvedere) November 8, 2020

Defenders of the Biden demonstrations then, merely pointed to the widespread use of face masks worn by those celebrating should-to-shoulder in the streets. If they’re popping champagne and passing around the celebratory bottle however, is there really any point? Would they finally allow a full re-opening of spectator sports and outdoor concerts then pending mask compliance?

Not only are Biden’s supporters gathering in crowds without masks but they’re literally sharing champagne bottles. They can stop lecturing the rest of America about coronavirus now. pic.twitter.com/579RMDAmEP — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) November 7, 2020

Democrat leaders however, still didn’t even bother to wear the face coverings imposed on everybody else.

Not wearing a mask, not standing 6 feet apart…. the pandemic is officially over according to Democrats https://t.co/yt1r3KFaVu — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) November 7, 2020

To be clear, mass outdoor gatherings should absolutely be permitted for those comfortable with the risk level. Next time Democrats and corporate journalists chastise those even just wishing to engage in such activity as grandma-killing rubes however, the public ought to realize the criticism is not that genuine.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

