https://www.stevegruber.com/2020/11/democrats-go-all-in-claiming-a-superbowl-victory-in-the-third-quarter/

Democrats have never been ones to live in reality. They always create their own reality and get their leftist media friends to go along with them.

So their coordinated effort to live in their own world this weekend was to get the networks to “call” the election for Joe Biden and have Joe make his acceptance speech, lifting up the winning trophy.

Their “count all votes” mantra went out the window when they decided to tell everyone that Biden won the election instead of actually waiting to count all votes and let the litigation go through the courts.

No, never mind with that foolish idea. Let the celebrations commence!

And the media didn’t complain at all – not one iota – about the Biden supporters gathering in the thousands for super-spreader events all over the country celebrating Joe’s “win.”

And why is it that no one complained that Joe was on stage with no mask, hugging and kissing people?

Oh yeah…it’s because COVID-19 isn’t a problem and it’s not dangerous when democrats are closely gathering together for celebrations and riots. It only matters if Trump holds an event or a rally – then we’re all reminded about the dangers of the pandemic and how we’re killing people.

The democrats have spent the last four years doing everything they could to win the 2020 election Superbowl.

They went to court hundreds of times to unconstitutionally change the rules of the game.

They sued to get a shorter field.

They got some extra time outs.

They made sure to get rid of most of the referees.

They drafted ineligible players.

They installed their own timekeepers.

They voided long-standing rules of the game and added their own.

They injured the Trump team the best they could.

The democrats know that they lose every time in a fair competition.

So there was no way that the democrats were going to play in a fair competition.

And because perception is reality to the democrats, their strategy this weekend was to to jump on the “Biden is the president-elect” bandwagon the moment their friends in the media said that Biden won the election.

It really was a sight to behold over the weekend – a spectacle where the democrats declared that their lies, cheating and corruption had won the day and they were going to make sure everyone in the country knows it.

Never mind that votes haven’t been certified, that recounts aren’t done, that lawsuits haven’t been decided, that electors haven’t voted…

No, those are just silly and very pesky legal and constitutional issues that the democrats choose to ignore.

This sleight of hand by the democrats has many purposes.

It is to deject Trump supporters to believe that all is lost. Don’t even fight because the democrats have won.

It is to piss off Trump – like everything else they do.

And it’s to “threaten” the Supreme Court and the legislatures into being afraid of voiding their declared victory.

Watch out, Supreme Court and legislatures, if you think you’re going to change things because of actual laws and the Constitution. The democrats have already told the country that Biden is the president and if something else happens, well you know what kind of violence will erupt. You’ve already seen it.

I think that Trump should tell the media that all he is doing is following Hillary Clinton’s advice when she said no to concede under circumstances because the election will drag out and he shouldn’t given an inch – to be relentless and focused.

If the media points out that she was talking about Biden, Trump should smirk and say, “Oh, so you think there should be different rules for your buddy Biden than there are for me, huh?”

Republican representative Doug Collins tweeted over the weekend about the Biden supporters partying early in the streets, “No matter what the media tells you, this is NOT over. It’s not over until every LEGAL vote is counted. This is America. We the PEOPLE decide who our next President is. NOT the media.”

Trump said the same thing in a statement. He said,”We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner, and why his media allies are trying so hard to help him: they don’t want the truth to be exposed. The simple fact is this election is far from over. Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor…”

He continued, “Legal votes decide who is president, not the news media.…The American People are entitled to an honest election: that means counting all legal ballots, and not counting any illegal ballots. This is the only way to ensure the public has full confidence in our election. It remains shocking that the Biden campaign refuses to agree with this basic principle and wants ballots counted even if they are fraudulent, manufactured, or cast by ineligible or deceased voters. Only a party engaged in wrongdoing would unlawfully keep observers out of the count room – and then fight in court to block their access. So what is Biden hiding? I will not rest until the American People have the honest vote count they deserve and that Democracy demands.

It sounds like we have a long way to run on the field but in a fight like this, Trump is the very best player to be in control of the ball.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

