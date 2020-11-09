https://thefederalist.com/2020/11/09/detroit-poll-challenger-witnessed-election-workers-counting-ballots-for-non-eligible-voters/

An affidavit from a Republican poll challenger in Detroit, Michigan confirms there may be voter fraud in the state.

Former Michigan Assistant Attorney General Zachary Larsen testified that at the convention center in downtown Detroit, election officials appeared to be processing a “majority” of mail-in ballots from ineligible voters that were not listed in the poll book of eligible voters, nor Larsen’s scanned list. Larsen confirmed in the affidavit that he had heard similar reports from other concerned poll challengers as well.

Read this sworn affidavit from GOP poll challenger, and former Assistant AG for Michigan, Zachary Larsen, on the alleged fraud he observed in Detroit. This is Third World stuff, and every American should be outraged if these allegations are true https://t.co/63nLXJxAZF pic.twitter.com/9WbamMw4Yc — Benjamin Weingarten (@bhweingarten) November 9, 2020

When Larsen tried to shift positions to get a better visual on the poll book on the computer screen and the mail-in envelopes to confirm his suspicions, he was “loudly and aggressively” scolded for not social distancing by standing at least six feet away from the election official.

Larsen protested the election official’s reprimands saying that he couldn’t see to verify the eligibility of the voters’ ballots which were being counted, but the worker told him he had to stand with the computer screen out of his view.

Despite being allowed to observe from an “equivalent distance from poll books” on Election Day in other precincts such as both Lansing and East Lansing, Larsen was asked to leave the premises after the official summoned their supervisor who demanded he stand six feet away.

The documents also notes that, despite their insistence about social distancing, the supervisor was sitting approximately three feet away from the other officials, thus breaking their own social distancing rule.

Larsen left to fill out a challenge and talk with an another attorney. Shortly after he left, the document states that no new poll challengers were allowed in the counting room and he was also prohibited from re-entering.

“Election officials never allowed Mr. Larsen to re-enter the counting room to fulfill his duties as a poll challenger after he had discovered the fraud which was taking place,” the affidavit said.

Detroit has had other allegations of election violations brewing since Election Day. On Monday, the Trump Campaign filed a lawsuit alleging that election workers were “told to backdate ballots received after election day.”

🚨 Election Fraud lawsuit filed in Michigan. Shocking info from a whistleblower: workers were told to backdate ballots received after election day; workers in satellite voting centers pressured voters to cast ballots for Biden; more… pic.twitter.com/ixnVWEp62r — Mike Roman (@mikeroman) November 9, 2020

Last Wednesday, the Trump administration announced it was filing a lawsuit in Michigan saying Republicans were denied access to observe and oversee the opening and counting of ballots in the state. State law requires participation by both major parties in vote counts as a fraud prevention measure.

Another election observer in Detroit, Trisha Nesbitt, confirmed the Trump Campaign’s allegations to The Federalist on Friday.

“The election workers were not letting anyone in at the time,” Nesbitt explained, saying that she along with other Republican volunteers were told by officials that “the election hall was full.”

