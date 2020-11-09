https://www.fox26houston.com/news/houston-police-officer-shot-and-killed-in-north-houston-sources-say

A Houston police officer has been killed in a shooting in North Houston on Monday, sources say.

The shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. in the 7600 block of the North Interstate Highway 45.

FOX 26’s SkyFOX helicopter went over the scene at the Taj Inn & Suites and captured several law enforcement vehicles.

Houston TranStar reports that the police investigation has prompted a road closure at the intersection of Interstate 45 and Gulf Freeway.

Police ask motorists traveling on 45 North to expect heavy delays and use alternate routes.

Houston Police Officer’s Union President Joe Gamaldi confirmed in a tweet that an HPD sergeant had been killed. He asked the public for thoughts and prayers.

This story is developing and will be updated accordingly.

