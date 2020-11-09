https://noqreport.com/2020/11/09/dino-rossi-explains-how-democrats-stole-his-election-and-how-theyre-trying-to-steal-this-one/

Former Washington gubernatorial candidate Dino Rossi won his election. He was certified the winner of the 2004 election. Twice. But the closest gubernatorial election in United States history was flipped through shenanigans during the recount.

“On nine different occasions, King County found more ballots,” Rossi told show host Chris Widener. King County has one-third of the state’s voters and left-wing Seattle is one-third of King County.

This is all relevant as we’re in the middle of a similar situation at the national level. Several instances of voter fraud have been reported in swing states across the country. As Rossi, who ended up losing by under 200 votes after the recounts, noted that in the post-election investigation officials discovered over 2000 ballots cast by dead people, felons, and other “voters” who should never have had an opportunity to vote.

Throughout the interview, Rossi presents evidence of various types of voter fraud that cost him the election. The tactics used back then are eerily similar to what we’re seeing in other states across the country.

What Dino Rossi experienced in his gubernatorial run is a microcosm of what we’re seeing happening in the current presidential election. We need to learn the lessons this time instead of continuing to let the left steal elections.

Smells like FREEDOM. Order Founders Blend Organic Coffee from Freedom First Coffee. Use “NOQ” as the promo code for 10% off!

COVID-19 may take down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the so-called “surge” or “2nd-wave” that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $11,500 to stay afloat for the rest of 2020, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

Election year or not, coronavirus lockdowns or not, anarchic riots or not, the need for truthful journalism endures. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

