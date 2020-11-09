https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/dozens-congress-members-want-barr-investigate-vote-fraud/

A coalition of 39 House Republicans have asked Attorney General William Barr to investigate allegations of voter fraud to ensure American have “the utmost confidence” in the election system.

“While each state runs its own election process, the United States Department of Justice is ultimately responsible for the integrity of federal elections,” the lawmakers argued in a letter reported by Townhall’s Beth Baumann. “The American people must have the utmost confidence that the outcome of the presidential election is legitimate.”

Voter fraud is such a concern that the Michigan State Legislature convened a rare Saturday session to address it, Baumann noted. One of the main concerns is a software glitch that caused 6,000 votes in Antrim County to be incorrectly counted for Joe Biden. After a hand count, 6,000 votes went to President Trump. The Michigan secretary of state, however, insisted it was the result of “human error,” not a software glitch.

The lawmakes said that with “widespread reports of irregularities, particularly in the vote counting process, it is time for you to use the resources of the Department to ensure that the process is conducted in a manner that is fully consistent with state and federal law.”

“And, it is also important that the process be completely transparent, so that the American people will have full confidence in the result.”

The lawmaker noted the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division Voting Section’s responsibility is to ensure that the right to vote is maintained.

“This not only means access to the ballot box, but it also means ensuring that no one’s vote is devalued by any means of voter fraud,” they wrote.

“The U.S. Marshals Service is also available to ensure that judicial orders are carried out. When it comes to a federal election, it should not matter whether those judicial orders come from a state or federal court. For example, if a state court orders that observers can watch ballot counting in a federal election, no local election official should be able to defy that order.

“With that in mind, we request an immediate response to the following questions. What are you doing to ensure the integrity of the voting and counting process right now? Will you commit to using all the resources at your disposal to ensure that only legal votes are being counted and being counted in a fully transparent and manner immediately?”

Baumann pointed out there’s ample reason for concern, including Postal Service whistleblowers who say postmasters are backdating ballots received too late to count.

Videos that have been distributed showing a USPS supervisor potentially engaging in voter fraud.

The signatories of the letter were Republican Reps. Michael Cloud of Texas, Andy Biggs of Arizona, Greg Steube of Florida, Bob Gibbs of Ohio, Bill Posey of Florida, Ralph Norman of Virginia, Morgan Griffith of Virginia, Jeff Duncan of South Carolina, Ted Budd of North Carolina, Mark Green of Tennessee, Andy Harris of Maryland, Scott DesJarlais of Tennessee, Dan Bishop of North Carolina, Jody Hice of Georgia, Mike Kelly of Pennsylvania, Randy Weber of Texas, Brian Babin of Texas, Chip Roy of Texas, Robert Latta of Ohio, Ben Cline of Virginia, James Comer of Kentucky, Guy Reschenthaler of Pennsylvania, Warren Davidson of Ohio, Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, Jim Banks of Indiana, Rick Allen of Georgia, Roger Marshall of Kansas, Doug LaMalfa of California, Bill Flores of Texas, Bill Johnson of Ohio, Michael Conaway of Texas, Kevin Hern of Oklahoma, Glen Grothman of Wisconsin, Tom Emmer of Minnesota, John Joyce of Pennsylvania, John Rose of Tennessee, Lance Gooden of Texas, Jodey Arrington of Texas and Dan Crenshaw of Texas.

Others who signed were Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem.

