https://noqreport.com/2020/11/09/election-night-explained-heres-why-we-firmly-believe-president-trump-will-win-in-the-end/

Over the weekend, I had a semi-viral Twitter thread about what happened election night and beyond. It was partially censored by Twitter, of course, but not before hundreds of thousands of people read them. I even did a more comprehensive follow-up article that explained my rational. Now, on the latest episode of NOQ Report, I elaborated further with my lovely wife and co-host, Tammy.

Here are the Tweets:

Questions have come in about why I am so sure @realDonaldTrump is going to win reelection when all is said and done. No, it’s definitely not wishful thinking. I’m a skeptic at heart and I hate being wrong. I guess it’s time for a thread. — JD #NotPanicking Rucker (@JDRucker) November 8, 2020

What Democrats didn’t expect is that their candidate would be obliterated in the actual lawful voting. They knew Joe Biden couldn’t beat President Trump but they had no idea it was going to be a blowout. Their initial cheating was insufficient, so they had to overextend. — JD #NotPanicking Rucker (@JDRucker) November 8, 2020

Democrats were prepared to manufacture a lot of votes through traditional voter fraud, ballot harvesting, mail-in ballot commandeering, mail-worker operatives, and plain old vote counter operatives. It wasn’t even close, as they quickly learned through reports from he field. — JD #NotPanicking Rucker (@JDRucker) November 8, 2020

Their panic prompted them to turn to other states. Looking at the map, they considered Ohio but it was too challenging. They turned to Minnesota, Michigan, Georgia, North Carolina, and Wisconsin. Then, they turned on their fail-safe: The Hammer and Scorecard. — JD #NotPanicking Rucker (@JDRucker) November 8, 2020

The reason I’m so sure President Trump is going to win in the end is because Democrats were forced to be so sloppy with their fraud attempts that they made a multitude of mistake. They just weren’t expecting to have to contend with a Trump landslide. — JD #NotPanicking Rucker (@JDRucker) November 8, 2020

Hope is important right now and being able to spread the truth is great. But mainstream media and Big Tech are suppressing the message. That’s okay. In the end, it only matters what happens with the courts, and they’ll side with President Trump.

This is the reckoning patriotic Americans have been hoping for since it appeared there was an attempt to steal the election. The truth is coming out, even if only some of it, but it seems to be enough to give Trump supporters hope. https://t.co/Zws12zhqZv — NOQ Report (@NoqReport) November 9, 2020

COVID-19 may take down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Smells like FREEDOM. Order Founders Blend Organic Coffee from Freedom First Coffee. Use “NOQ” as the promo code for 10% off!

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the so-called “surge” or “2nd-wave” that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $11,500 to stay afloat for the rest of 2020, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

Election year or not, coronavirus lockdowns or not, anarchic riots or not, the need for truthful journalism endures. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

