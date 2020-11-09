https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/11/09/elizabeth-warren-says-its-time-for-trump-to-go-so-dem-who-spent-47-years-in-the-dc-swamp-can-end-corrupt-system/

Senator Elizabeth Warren, herself a former candidate for the Democrat presidential nomination earlier this year, is ready for the president who has been in DC for less than four years to go? Why? So Joe Biden can clean up that town!

Donald Trump did a lot of damage on his own. But he’s just the worst symptom of a corrupt system—and it’s going to take more than beating him to make our government work for everyone. Our righteous fights are far from over. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) November 8, 2020

It’s not enough to just send Donald Trump packing, or even just to repair the damage he’s done. We’ve got to unrig and rebuild the systems that made his rise possible to begin with, and that allowed his administration to hurt so many people in so many ways. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) November 9, 2020

Hey, that makes a whole lot of sense… if you have no idea about anybody Warren’s referring to:

Almost 4 years of trump vs decades of democrats who set the systems up that disadvantage Americans. Lol okay warren — ljsamba9 (@ljsamba9) November 8, 2020

Biden’s been in DC almost 50 years but the guy who’s been there less than four is the problem?

Yeah the guy who has been in politics for 3 1/2 years is part of the corrupt system. Definitely not the dip shit who’s been in office for 47 years. — Justin Miller (@JustinMiller425) November 9, 2020

Joe Biden has been a leader in that “corrupt system” for 47 years…….yet somehow you think he is pure and clean? — Matrim 2.0 (@DavidNathanaelx) November 8, 2020

Warren really thinks everybody’s stupid.

