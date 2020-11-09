https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/11/09/elizabeth-warren-says-its-time-for-trump-to-go-so-dem-who-spent-47-years-in-the-dc-swamp-can-end-corrupt-system/

Senator Elizabeth Warren, herself a former candidate for the Democrat presidential nomination earlier this year, is ready for the president who has been in DC for less than four years to go? Why? So Joe Biden can clean up that town!

Hey, that makes a whole lot of sense… if you have no idea about anybody Warren’s referring to:

Biden’s been in DC almost 50 years but the guy who’s been there less than four is the problem?

Warren really thinks everybody’s stupid.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...