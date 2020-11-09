https://justthenews.com/nation/economy/eu-files-antitrust-charges-against-amazon?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

European Union on Tuesday filed antitrust charges against Amazon, accusing the major online retailer of using data to gain an unfair advantage over merchants using its platform.

The EU’s executive commission, the bloc’s top antitrust enforcer, has for the past couple of years raised concerns about Amazon’s dual role as a marketplace and retailer, according to the Associated Press.

The commission charges that Amazon systematically uses non-public business data to avoid “the normal risks of competition and to leverage its dominance” for e-commerce services in France and Germany, the wire service also reports.

