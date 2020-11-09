https://www.oann.com/european-banks-airlines-surge-after-pfizer-covid-19-vaccine-news/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=european-banks-airlines-surge-after-pfizer-covid-19-vaccine-news

November 9, 2020

LONDON (Reuters) – Shares in European banks and in the travel and leisure industries surged about 10% on Monday after Pfizer <PFE.N> announced that its experimental COVID-19 vaccine was more than 90% effective, which prompted a major rally across the continent’s bourses.

Europe’s banking index <.SX7P> made its biggest jump since the European sovereign debt crisis in 2011 and gained 10.9%.

European airlines, hard hit by the social restructions induced by the pandemic, made high double-digit gains, such as BA owner IAG <ICAG.L>, rising close to 40%.

Earlier, Britain’s transport minister Grant Shapps told an online airport industry conference that Britain was making “good progress” with a plan to allow COVID-19 tests to shorten a 14-day quarantine period for those returning from abroad, a change that could help fuel a recover in travel.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index, which was already rising after Joe Biden’s victory in the U.S. presidential election, jumped 4.5%.

(Reporting by Julien Ponthus, editing by Huw Jones)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

