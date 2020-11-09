https://www.oann.com/european-stock-futures-jump-as-biden-wins-u-s-presidency/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=european-stock-futures-jump-as-biden-wins-u-s-presidency

November 9, 2020

(Reuters) – European stock index futures jumped to a three-week high on Monday as a victory for U.S. President-elect Joe Biden in the election raised hopes of better trade ties between Washington and Europe.

Stoxx 50 futures <STXEc1> were up 1.5% by 0640 GMT, while German DAX futures <FDXc1> and London’s FTSE futures <FFIc1> gained 1.6% and 1.3%, respectively.

Japan’s Nikkei share average reached a high last seen almost three decades ago, while futures tracking the U.S. S&P 500 index <EScv1> jumped 1.4%.

The pan-European STOXX 600 <.STOXX> had jumped 7% last week, ending Friday with one of its best weeks this year.

