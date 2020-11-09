https://www.oann.com/exclusive-faa-in-final-stages-of-boeing-737-max-review-could-approve-as-early-as-nov-18/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=exclusive-faa-in-final-stages-of-boeing-737-max-review-could-approve-as-early-as-nov-18

November 10, 2020

WASHINGTON/SEATTLE (Reuters) – The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration is in the final stages of reviewing proposed changes to Boeing Co’s 737 MAX and expects to complete the process in the “coming days,” the agency’s chief told Reuters on Monday.

Three sources briefed on the matter told Reuters the FAA is set to approve the plane’s ungrounding as early as Nov 18. FAA Administrator Steve Dickson told Reuters in a statement that he expects “this process will be finished in the coming days, once the agency is satisfied that Boeing has addressed” safety issues involved in two fatal crashes that killed 346 people. Boeing declined to comment.

