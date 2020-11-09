https://www.theblaze.com/news/f-biden-anarchists-spray-paint-walls-bust-out-windows-at-democratic-hq-in-portland-declare-no-presidents

Just hours after most mainstream media outlets declared Democratic nominee Joe Biden the winner of the 2020 election over President Donald Trump, Biden’s supposed leftist comrades in Portland, Oregon, weren’t celebrating victory.

Instead they busted windows at the Multnomah County Democrats building and spray-painted messages such as “F*** Biden” and “No Presidents” — along with the universal symbol of anarchists.

Image source: Portland police

Such vandalism — presumably carried out by those who are no fans of Trump — could be cause for concern among Democrats, particularly when it’s taking place in a leftist stronghold like Portland.

Image source: Portland police

It strongly mirrored a similar incident on election night when hundreds of Black Lives Matter protesters shut down the streets of southeast Portland and confronted residents — even ones who backed Biden.

Case in point was a man who stood on his porch and hollered at the protesters, “There’s my Biden sign! Don’t destroy anything! Be peaceful!”

The man’s support for Biden won him no friends among the marauding leftists, one of whom yelled back at him, “No one cares about your white-ass opinion! Who do you think you are telling black people how to protest? You f***ing white-ass privilege old man!”

Another man yelled at protesters, “Dude, I’m on your f***ing side!” — after which a woman screamed back at him, “No, you’re not! No, you’re f***ing not!”

Content warning: Language:

In Washington, D.C., on Saturday,

black-clad demonstrators marched toward Black Lives Matter Plaza and held a large sign that read: “FREE THE PEOPLE, FIGHT THE POWER, F*** THE POLICE – DEFUND, DISARM, DISBAND.” Another sign said: “BURN DOWN THE AMERICAN PLANTATION.”

The group chanted, “What do we want? Justice When do we want it? Now! If we don’t get it — Burn it down! BURN. IT. DOWN!” along with, “F*** Trump! F*** Biden! No more presidents!”

In Detroit, one leftist group wasn’t too thrilled with Biden, either, and chanted, “F*** Donald Trump! F*** Biden too! Both of them don’t give a f*** about you!”

Police arrested three suspects in the aftermath of the vandalism at the Multnomah County Democrats building,

KATU-TV reported:

Maximillian Jennings, 22, was booked on first-degree criminal mischief;

Thomas Mollrocek, 33, was booked on second-degree criminal mischief and third-degree escape;

James Walker Prettyman, 24, was booked on second-degree criminal mischief, the station said.

L to R: Maximillian Jennings, Thomas Mollrocek, James Walker Prettyman Image source: Portland police

All three were booked into jail, KATU reported.

Police said demonstrators gathered outside the building and reportedly started tagging it and shattering windows, the station reported, adding that officers moved in and made targeted arrests of those who allegedly were part of the vandalism.

Image source: Portland police

Here’s a clip of the damage. (

Content warning: Spray-painted F-bomb. No one claims leftists are poor spellers):

