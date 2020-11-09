https://nypost.com/2020/11/08/reports-of-potential-fraud-in-covid-19-ppp-continue-to-mount/

The federal government continues to be flooded with reports of potential fraud in the Paycheck Protection Program, according to a report Sunday.

Congress passed the program to give small businesses that are struggling because of the COVID-19 pandemic a helping hand, but the Small Business Administration’s inspector general said tens of thousands of companies that received the PPP loans appear to have been ineligible, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Some corporations that were created after the pandemic began received a slice of the approximately $525 billion in loans, as did companies that exceeded the 500-employees-or-fewer workplace limits and those that are included on the federal “Do Not Pay” database because they owed tax money.

Many firms received more money than they were eligible for based on their number of employees and rates of compensation, the report said.

The program was part of the CARES Act passed in March. About 5.2 million companies received the PPP loans between April 3 and Aug. 8.

At the program’s peak the SBA approved more than 500,000 loans in a single day on Mary 3, the Journal said.

But banks and the government allowed the companies to self-certify that they qualified — and there was little vetting.

In September, the Treasury Department said it had received 2,495 suspicious activity reports involving business loans from banks and other lending institutions — more than any year since 2014, the report said.

Several hundred investigations have also been launched that involve nearly 500 suspects and hundreds of millions of dollars in loans, the FBI said, according to the report.

The Justice Department said last month that 73 defendants had been charged in PPP-related fraud cases, including several with allegations of phony companies or forged documentation.

The SBA and Treasury Department promised to audit the program, and said they will focus on loans exceeding $2 million.

That affects less than 1 percent of the PPP loans, and about 20 percent of all of the money that has been loaned out.

Nonetheless, Congress is considering a new batch of loans — and the fraud reports could figure into the decision.

Additional reporting by Jorge Fitz-Gibbon

