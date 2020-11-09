https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/megan-fox/2020/11/09/feminist-author-naomi-wolf-pops-her-head-out-of-the-media-big-tech-bubble-and-regrets-her-vote-for-biden-n1133033

Feminist author Naomi Wolf has angered everyone on both sides of the political spectrum by admitting she had no idea what Joe Biden supported before voting for him and now she regrets it. “If I’d known Biden was open to ‘lockdowns’ as he now states, which is something historically unprecedented in any pandemic, and a terrifying practice, one that won’t ever end because elites love it, I would never have voted for him,” she wrote.

If I’d known Biden was open to ‘lockdowns’ as he now states, which is something historically unprecedented in any pandemic, and a terrifying practice, one that won’t ever end because elites love it, I would never have voted for him. — Dr Naomi Wolf (@naomirwolf) November 9, 2020

But people who are not trapped in the New York Times and CNN bubble already knew this and tried to point it out to her. People who never go outside of mainstream media have a completely false view of reality, where President Trump called white supremacists “fine people” (he didn’t) and told people to “drink bleach” (he didn’t).

This false view of reality and events is completely controlled by two major forces: the mainstream media and Big Tech giants who decide what stories will be seen widely and what stories will be kept inside non-traditional media circles. While conservative media outlets and their readers are well-informed about Biden’s record of corruption and his controversial stance on lockdowns and forced masking, the world outside conservative news has never even seen a whisper of it because their social media feeds are carefully crafted by algorithms to keep those stories off of the radar. PJ Media’s Tyler O’Neill reported this story.

A Media Research Center (MRC) poll conducted by McLaughlin & Associates found that 36 percent of Biden voters were not aware of the evidence behind claims that Joe Biden was personally involved in his son Hunter’s business deals with China. Thirteen percent of those voters (4.6 percent of Biden’s total vote) said that if they had known the facts, they would not have voted for Biden.

Much like Naomi Wolf was kept from knowing Biden supports lockdowns, the entire electorate was kept from knowing about a real story of corruption in the Biden crime family. That’s why 36% of Biden’s voters never heard of the Hunter Biden scandal that alleges he took huge sums of money from foreign oligarchs and had emails detailing what kind of access that money gave them to the “Big Guy,” Joe Biden.

“It is an indisputable fact that the media stole the election,” MRC President Brent Bozell argued. “The American electorate was intentionally kept in the dark. During the height of the scandal surrounding Hunter Biden’s foreign dealings, the media and the big tech companies did everything in their power to cover it up.” Bozell noted that Twitter and Facebook limited sharing of The New York Post‘s bombshell report, while legacy media outlets largely ignored it. After the Post story failed to get the kind of traction many expected it would, Hunter Biden’s former business partner, Tony Bobulinski, came forward with firsthand knowledge — and evidence — tying Joe Biden to the notorious deals. Democrats, former intelligence officials, and even the Biden campaign claimed — without evidence — that the evidence was “Russian disinformation.” Not only did numerous sources debunk that claim, but Vladimir Putin himself came out to vouch for Hunter Biden.

If Wolf had perused the Wall Street Journal, she might have discovered Biden’s lockdown stance in August.

Asked in an ABC interview airing Sunday night whether he’d be willing to shut down the economy again to head off a new wave of coronavirus infection, he replied: “I would shut it down. I would listen to the scientists.”

But even if a mainstream paper like the WSJ writes it, that doesn’t mean Big Tech will let it trend. They’ve been choking the reach of conservative-leaning reports regularly. This is a monopoly of far-left Democrat operatives using our modern communication avenue, like the phone company, to suppress free speech and hide information in order to sway an election. If anyone should go down for election fraud, it’s Facebook, Twitter, and Google.

The chances of regulation happening now aren’t so good if Trump ends up ousted due to the massive fraud. The widespread and unhinged hatred of Trump by Biden supporters is fueled entirely by their belief in the false hoaxes the media pushed relentlessly. And they have just proved that they can manipulate the public into believing anything. If voters had been given the actual and true information, there’s no way Trump would be as “divisive” a figure as the media machine and Big Tech have made him into. They created a caricature that does not exist. They invented Orange Man Bad out of thin air and anonymous sources. Then they suppressed any attempt to refute their fake news.

That’s the real scandal of this election. Has anyone noticed?

