LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The World Health Organization is reiterating that healthy people should not wear face masks — though the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention disagrees.

The WHO says people should wear masks only if they are showing COVID-19 symptoms or taking care of someone with the disease.

The organization said its guidance has not changed since the pandemic began in March.

However, the CDC still recommends that everyone in public should wear a mask. The U.S. agency said that scientific evidence suggests that masks help curb the spread from people who are asymptomatic.

