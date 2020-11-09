https://justthenews.com/accountability/russia-and-ukraine-scandals/former-fbi-deputy-director-andrew-mccabe-testifies?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe will testify Tuesday morning before the Senate Judiciary Committee as the panel continues its investigation into the beginnings of the agency’s Russia investigation.

This is the fourth installment of the committee’s “Oversight of the Crossfire Hurricane Investigation.”

“Crossfire Hurricane” was the name given by the FBI to the investigation that examined the potential for collusion between president Trump’s 2016 campaign and Russia.

McCabe was fired in 2018, just two days before his scheduled retirement from the bureau, by then-Attorney General Jeff Session. The former Deputy Director was initially scheduled to testify before the committee earlier this year, but the schedule changed as a result of several members of the committee contracting the novel coronavirus, as well as the expedited confirmation hearing of now-Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

This summer, former FBI Director James Comey, former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates, and former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein testified before the Senate panel.

In his pre-prepared opening remarks, McCabe wrote “We didn’t open a case because we liked one candidate or didn’t like the other one. We didn’t open a case because we intended to stage a coup or overthrow the government. We didn’t open a case because we thought it might be interesting or because we wanted to drag the FBI into a heated political contest. We opened a case to find out how the Russians might be undermining our elections.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

