Fox News host Neil Cavuto interrupted the network’s live feed of a Trump campaign speech from White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Monday, telling viewers he could not “in good countenance continue showing” it due to her allegations of voter fraud in the contested election between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

What are the details?

McEnany, who was joined by Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, explained that she was attending in her “personal capacity” as an adviser to the Trump campaign before saying, “This election is not over. Far from it. We have only begun the process of obtaining an accurate, honest vote count.”

“We are fighting for the rights of all Americans who want to have faith and confidence not only in this election, but in any elections to come,” she said. “There is only one party in America that opposes voter I.D. One party in America that opposes verifying signatures, citizenship, residency, eligibility. There is only one party in America trying to keep observers out of the count room. And that party, my friends, is the Democrat party.

“You don’t take these positions because you want an honest election,” McEnany continued. “You don’t oppose an audit of the vote because you want an accurate count. You don’t oppose our efforts at sunlight and transparency because you have nothing to hide. You take these positions because you are welcoming fraud, and you are welcoming illegal voting.”

McEnany added, “We want every legal vote to be counted, and we want every illegal vote to be discarded.”

With that, Cavuto pulled the plug, saying, “Whoa, whoa, whoa, I just think we have to be very clear.”

“She’s charging the other side as welcoming fraud and welcoming illegal voting,” the Fox News host said. “Unless she has more details to back that up, I can’t in good countenance continue showing you this. I want to make sure that maybe they do have something to back that up, but that’s an explosive charge to make that the other side is effectively rigging and cheating.”

You may watch McEnany and McDaniels’ speeches in their entirety below, beginning at the 13:30 mark:







Trump campaign officials dispute U.S. election results but provide no evidence



www.youtube.com



Anything else?



Fox News has faced backlash from some Trump supporters who are angered that the outlet was the first to call the state of Arizona for Biden following Election Day last week, despite hundreds of thousands of votes remaining to be counted.

The Trump campaign has filed lawsuits in numerous states amid accusations of voting irregularities, while all major U.S. news networks, including Fox News, declared over the weekend that Biden is the projected winner of the race.

Trump-Pence 2020 general counsel Matt Morgan argued in a statement that “the president is on course to win Arizona outright, despite the irresponsible and erroneous ‘calling’ of the state for Biden by Fox News and the Associated Press.”

