Fox News meteorologist Janice Dean pointed out Biden supporters’ and Democrats’ apparent hypocrisy over COVID-19 for the way they took to the streets in large groups following the media’s declaration that former Vice President Joe Biden had won the 2020 presidential election.

What are the details?

Biden supporters packed the streets in cities and towns across the country on Saturday to celebrate the apparent victory of the Biden-Harris ticket over incumbent President Donald Trump.

On Sunday, Dean took to social media to point out the glaring double standard when it comes to the congregation of large groups during the coronavirus pandemic.

Dean, whose husband’s parents both died from COVID-19 while living at an assisted living facility in New York,

wrote, “The pictures of all the crowds. The hundreds of thousands of people packed in the streets without distancing while so many of us couldn’t have funerals or gatherings. Many still can’t see their loved ones because of restrictions. Kids can’t go to school. Businesses closed. We’ll remember this.”

Dean

continued, “Restrictions for some. Restrictions for none. Depends on what you’re supporting. … So many families have been told they can’t gather for Thanksgiving. I haven’t seen my own mom in over a year. The hypocrisy of what’s allowed and what isn’t is mind blowing. Media and liberal leaders, you screamed at Trump gatherings, but are so quiet for what’s happening now.”

She also pointed to Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo — governor of the state where her in-laws died — and quoted a Fox News article.

Dean

wrote, “New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will be increasing the National Guard presence at airports in his state, after refusing to do so during a summer of rioting and looting that is estimated to have cost New York City tens of millions. The Democratic governor said during a morning news conference he has upped the number of local law enforcement and the National Guard personnel at airports statewide ‘for the holiday weekend travel period.'”

Dean concluded her diatribe, “You can celebrate all you want, people. But don’t expect us to cheer you on when our loved ones died alone with no family around to hold their hands, hug them, comfort them or mourn their loss. Also, spare me your argument of: ‘But they’re wearing masks!’ I’d gladly wear a hazmat suit to have a funeral for my husbands parents so we could gather together.”

