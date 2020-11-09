https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/11/09/fox-news-neil-cavuto-cuts-away-from-kayleigh-mcenany-presser-over-explosive-charge-against-dems-trump-legal-adviser-responds/

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany made remarks to reporters today outlining allegations of illegal voting and vote fraud, claiming it was supported by the Democrats.

On Fox News, Neil Cavuto quickly jumped in and didn’t want to air those remarks without the proof to back them up:

Fox breaks away after taking about a minute of Kayleigh McEnany’s statement. Cavuto said unless she can provide some data to back it up, he can’t in good conscience continue showing it — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) November 9, 2020

Neil Cavuto on Fox just cut off Kayleigh McEnany who was making sweeping claims of fraud at the White House. He said that such claims are unsupported. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) November 9, 2020

Here’s the video:

FOX NEWS’ NEIL CAVUTO CUTS TRUMP CAMPAGIN PRESSER: “Whoa, whoa, whoa. I just think we have to be very clear…She’s charging the other side as welcoming fraud and illegal voting, unless she has more details to back that up, I can’t in good countenance continue to show you this.” pic.twitter.com/SE9BGKdh75 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 9, 2020

Trump legal adviser Jenna Ellis responded this way:

I didn’t realize Neil had left Fox to join the federal bench in Pennsylvania and already reviewed our 105-page lawsuit filed less than an hour ago. — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) November 9, 2020

We’ll now wait and see where all this is headed.

***

Related:

When someone shows you who they REALLY ARE –> Fox News anchor Sandra Smith caught on hot mic showing her true colors (watch)

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

