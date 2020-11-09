https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/11/09/fox-news-neil-cavuto-cuts-away-from-kayleigh-mcenany-presser-over-explosive-charge-against-dems-trump-legal-adviser-responds/

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany made remarks to reporters today outlining allegations of illegal voting and vote fraud, claiming it was supported by the Democrats.

On Fox News, Neil Cavuto quickly jumped in and didn’t want to air those remarks without the proof to back them up:

Here’s the video:

Trump legal adviser Jenna Ellis responded this way:

We’ll now wait and see where all this is headed.

