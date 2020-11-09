https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/09/george-conway-and-michael-steele-telegraph-the-next-donald-trump-witch-hunt/

In case you thought the witch hunts were over with President Trump’s media-projected loss in the election, think again. George Conway wants the president to put his library in “a special annex to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York”

Personally I think the most convenient location for his library would be a special annex to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York. https://t.co/aU2P5sNKmu — George Conway (@gtconway3d) November 8, 2020

And Lincoln Project adviser Michael Steele was more clear in what he wants to happen:

This seems to be the new blue-check fascination:

Over to you SDNY. — Reza Aslan (@rezaaslan) November 7, 2020

Hey @realDonaldTrump I have four letters for you: SDNY. — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) November 8, 2020

230,000 dead.

100,000 more on the way.

Record daily infections.

Super spreader events in NB, AZ, WI, MI, PA & more!! Trump is Patient Zero… the only things that’s gonna be on lockdown is your sorry ass when the SDNY put you away for obstruction, fraud, tax evasion, rape & more. https://t.co/pJfDRxPCJv — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) November 1, 2020

Wouldn’t it be glorious if @JoeBiden asked @PreetBharara to resume his leadership of #SDNY? Just imagine the response from Team Trump.😎 https://t.co/bouXxHydyJ — Dena Grayson, MD, PhD (@DrDenaGrayson) November 8, 2020

It will never end.

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

