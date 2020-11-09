https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/georgians-outraged-georgia-gop-senators-david-perdue-kelly-loeffler-call-secretary-state-brad-raffensperger-resign/

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger

Georgia US GOP senators Perdue and Loeffler on Monday called for Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to resign in a scathing joint statement.

President Trump was ahead of Joe Biden by 110,000 votes on election night in Georgia when all of a sudden they stopped counting ballots.

Strangely, a Fulton County’s absentee ballot processing center was flooded on election night after a pipe burst, slowing down the counting of mail-in ballots.

Joe Biden’s surrogates in Georgia got to work harvesting ballots after they bought some time after the pipe burst.

Georgia elections officials continued to count ballots after Election Day and magically found more than 150,000 ballots for Joe Biden.

The counting of ballots continued for days in secrecy and Biden now leads Trump in Georgia by about 10,000 votes.

Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger remained silent for days.

Raffensperger finally came out and gave a press conference over the weekend but Georgians are not impressed.

Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler called for Raffensperger to resign.

“The management of Georgia elections has become an embarrassment for our state,” the GOP Senators said in a joint statement. “Georgians are outraged, and rightly so. We have been clear from the beginning: every legal vote cast should not be counted. Any illegal vote must not.”

“There have been too many failures in Georgia elections this year and the most recent election has shined a national light on the problems. While blame certainly lies elsewhere as well, the buck ultimately stops with the Secretary of State. The mismanagement and lack of transparency from the Secretary of State is unacceptable.”

“The Secretary of State has failed to deliver honest and transparent elections. He has failed the people of Georgia, and he should step down immediately.”

Via the Atlanta Journal Constitution:

A scathing joint statement from Georgia’s two Republican US Senators — @sendavidperdue & @SenatorLoeffler — both in a Jan. 5 runoff for control of the chamber. It flies in the face of other Republicans who have praised the handling of the election. #gapol pic.twitter.com/Znxcma6a5Q — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) November 9, 2020

