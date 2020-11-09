https://www.theepochtimes.com/give-president-trump-his-day-in-court-noem_3571150.html

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem says President Donald Trump should have his day in court, citing “serious election integrity concerns.”

Asked by ABC News on Nov. 8 about working with “president-elect Biden” on COVID-19 response in her state, Noem, a Republican, said: “This is a premature conversation because we have not finished counting votes.

“There are states that have not been called, and back in 2000, Al Gore was given his day in court. We should give President Trump his day in court.”

Noem rejected the charge that there was no evidence to back the claims of widespread voter fraud.

“I don’t know how widespread it is,” she said. “I don’t know if it’ll change the outcome of the election. But why is everybody so scared just to have a fair election and find out?”

“Election Day needs to be fair, honest, and transparent, ” she said. “We need to be sure that we had an honest election before we decide who gets to be in the White House the next four years.”

“Let the process unfold,” Noem said. “Because we live in a republic.”

Later writing on Twitter, Noem said that there were “serious election integrity concerns.”

The Epoch Times has stated it will not declare a winner of the election until the final results are certified and the Electoral College has spoken.

Recounts are pending in Wisconsin and Georgia and outcomes are still unclear in Arizona, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania. Lawsuits are still active in Pennsylvania and Arizona, with the Trump campaign indicating its intention to take further legal action, including in the close-run state of Nevada.

The majority of legacy media outlets have begun to refer to Joe Biden as “president-elect” since calling the election in his favor on Saturday at the moment when his vote tally in Pennsylvania passed what they regarded as a tipping point. At this point, Biden declared himself the winner, and some world leaders also began to congratulate him as such.

President Trump has said that he believes he won the election, citing what he claims as voter fraud, and has not conceded.

Since Biden was declared the winner on Saturday by media outlets, the Trump campaign has continued to bring forward what it claims to be further evidence of voter fraud.

In Nevada, the campaign described a sworn affidavit from an unnamed whistleblower who alleges to have witnessed people inside a Biden-Harris van opening, filling out, and resealing mail ballots.

Trump campaign representative Matt Schlapp described other instances of potential fraud, including 9,000 ballots cast by people who have moved out of the state, two examples of ballots cast using the identities of dead people, and voter registrations issued to minors under the age of 18.

They also referenced another whistleblower who told the campaign that during a review of some 14,000 ballots, a supervisor repeatedly overruled his objections about questionable ballots.

Schlapp said that the Trump campaign is basing some of its legal strategy around the allegations.

Ivan Pentchoucov contributed to this report.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

