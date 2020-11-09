https://www.oann.com/gm-pulls-ahead-two-ev-programs-executive/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=gm-pulls-ahead-two-ev-programs-executive

November 9, 2020

DETROIT (Reuters) – General Motors Co <GM.N> has accelerated the rollout of two electric-vehicle programs since its EV Day in March, an executive said on Monday.

The U.S. automaker has pulled forward “two major programs” since its March 4 event at which it said it would invest $20 billion in electric and autonomous vehicles, Ken Morris, GM vice president of electric and autonomous programs, told reporters. He declined to identify the programs.

(Reporting by Ben Klayman, Editing by Franklin Paul)

