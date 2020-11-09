https://www.dailywire.com/news/gofundme-derails-fundraiser-for-whistleblower-mail-carrier-from-pennsylvania

A GoFundMe account for “whistleblower” mail carrier Richard Hopkins from Erie, Pennsylvania, had his account put on “hold,” unable to withdraw funds, journalist James O’Keefe reported Sunday.

Hopkins claims he was instructed to collect late ballots, with the apparent intent from Postmaster Rob Weisenbach to backdate the votes. The mail carrier made the explosive claims in a signed affidavit under the penalty of perjury.

“BREAKING: [GoFundMe] has flagged [USPS] Whistleblower Richard Hopkins campaign after raising nearly $120,000 in 24 hours,” O’Keefe said.

“Your fundraiser is currently under review and withdrawal are on hold,” read a notice from the company, according to a screenshot posted by O’Keefe.

BREAKING: @gofundme has flagged @USPS Whistleblower Richard Hopkins campaign after raising nearly $120,000 in 24 hours. “Your fundraiser is currently under review and withdrawal are ON HOLD” #BackDateGate pic.twitter.com/p32YDPDbOc — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) November 8, 2020

“They’re flagging a whistleblower?” Donald Trump Jr. commented on the post. “The same people that would do anything for whistleblowers who would come against conservatives regardless of credibility???”

“[What the f***]? You would think these woke people would want to protect all the whistleblowers but I guess it only goes one way,” he added.

They’re flagging a whistleblower? The same people that would do anything for whistleblowers who would come against conservatives regardless of credibility??? WTF.? You would think these woke people would want to protect all the whistleblowers but I guess it only goes one way. https://t.co/S4GymDy5Av — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 10, 2020

“Although, as I understand Pennsylvania law, ballots must be postmarked by 8:00 p.m. on Election Day, November 3, 2020 in Pennsylvania, Postmaster Rob Weisenbach directed my co-workers and I to pick up ballots after Election Day and provide them to him,” Hopkins said in the sworn affidavit.

“I heard Weisenbach tell a supervisor at my office that Weisenbach was back-dating the postmarks on the ballots to make it appear as though the ballots had been collected on November 3, 2020 despite them in fact being collected on November 4 and possibly later,” the mail carrier added.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said in a statement released this weekend that it is “imperative that all credible allegations of voting irregularities and misconduct be investigated.”

“It is imperative that all credible allegations of voting irregularities and misconduct be investigated to ensure the integrity of the 2020 elections,” the senator said. “The presidential election remains close in multiple states, and as Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, all credible allegations of voting irregularities and misconduct will be taken seriously. I will not allow credible allegations of voting irregularities or misconduct to be swept under the rug.”

“I will be calling on the Department of Justice to investigate these claims,” Graham announced. “I’ll also be in contact with the Postmaster General, requesting he to look into these allegations, ones that may follow, and help secure the testimony of Mr. Hopkins. Mr. Hopkins is entitled to all whistleblower protections, and I will ensure they extend to other postal workers who may come forward with claims of irregulates [sic], misconduct, fraud, etc.” “Every American should want our election processes to work accurately, and given the recency of such a large volume of mail-in voting, that will require oversight,” the senator added. “Election outcomes are not determined by media outlets but certified, accurate vote counts. Officials in Pennsylvania should take allegations from Mr. Hopkins and others seriously before certifying a final outcome.”

