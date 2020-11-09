https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/google-caught-reminding-liberals-not-conservatives-vote/

The bias of Google against President Trump been well documented over his nearly four years in office.

Recently a Google whistleblower told Project Veritas that Google News results “are intentionally biased against him,” with more than 90% of political contributions from workers at Google parent Alphabet going to Democrats.

Now, Sens. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, Ron Johnson, R-Wis., and Mike Lee, R-Utah, have written to Google CEO Sundar Pichai demanding to know why his company was sending reminders to liberals to vote and not to conservatives, PJ Media reported.

The senators cite Pichai’s claim before Congress in August that Google “won’t do any work, you know, to politically tilt anything one way or another.”

TRENDING: Nevada whistleblower says he witnessed illegitimate processing of ballots while an election worker

However, the claims don’t align with evidence compiled by psychologist Robert Epstein.

The Harvard-trained researcher assembled a team of hundreds of monitors of Google who found from Oct. 26 to 29 that Google sent vote reminders to liberal users but not to conservative users.

Epstein said his 733 field agents in Arizona, Florida and North Carolina were able “to preserve more than 400,000 ephemeral experiences that tech companies use to shift opinions and votes and that normally are lost forever.”

“One of our most disturbing findings so far is that between Monday, October 26th (the day our system became fully operational) and Thursday, October 29th, only our liberal field agents received vote reminders on Google’s home page. Conservatives did not receive even a single vote reminder,” Epstein said in a report to the senators. “This kind of targeting, if present nationwide, could shift millions of votes, in part because Google’s home page is seen 500 million times a day in the U.S.”

PJMedia said the pattern disappeared on Oct. 29. Epstein sent materials about the project to the New York Post’s Ebony Bowden, who wrote a story on it. Late that evening, the Post pulled Bowden’s article and Google’s apparent targeting ceased.

The senators told Pichai, “Based on Dr. Epstein’s response, it would appear your assertion that ‘We won’t do any work, you know, to politically tilt anything one way or the other’ is not true.”

The senators said: “We will be asking Dr. Epstein to provide Congress with the evidence of Google’s politically biased activities his monitoring collected during this election cycle. We are writing to provide you another opportunity to conduct a thorough review with your management team to determine the veracity of your previous responses to the congressional inquiry regarding this issue, and correct your answers if necessary.”

Epstein had warned Fox News’ Tucker Carlson just before the election that Google has a “very substantial” liberal bias and that could be used to “swing” 15 million votes.

At the time, Epstein said, that based on the data his researchers were collecting, they were seeing a shift of about 15 million votes “without anyone’s awareness and except for what I’m doing, without leaving a paper trail for authorities to trace.”

PJ Media noted Epstein, who voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016, has long warned of Google’s power to manipulate elections.

In 2017, he wrote a white paper arguing that Clinton’s popular vote margin was almost entirely attributable to pro-Clinton bias at Google.

“Without the pro-Clinton bias in Google’s search results, her win margin in the popular vote would have been negligible,” Epstein wrote at the time.

PJMedia said the idea of Big Tech bias is even more troubling after Facebook and Twitter suppressed a bombshell New York Post story presenting evidence that Joe Biden was actively involved in Hunter Biden’s corrupt overseas dealings, even before it could be fact-checked.

More evidence has come to light, but establishment media continues to ignore the story.

WND reported Monday an Media Research Center poll indicated the effort to suppress the story may have handed Biden the election.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

