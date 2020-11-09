http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/1EU-3oClbhc/

Control of the Senate is still up for grabs, however, should Republicans retain their control of the chamber, Senator Lindsey Graham (R, SC) he would ask Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R, KY) to launch a probe into mail-in voting.

Graham made the comments during an interview with Fox News Radio’s Brian Kilmeade.

“What I’m going to tell Mitch McConnell today when we get back if we keep the Senate, we need to do a joint committee in the Senate to analyze mail-in balloting and how it worked in 2020,” Graham said.

The issue of mail-in balloting has sparked controversy since states and lawmakers first discussed using the practice on a large scale, due to concerns over the coronavirus. President Trump frequently voiced his opposition to mail-in voting in the run-up to the election, primarily, because the practice is highly vulnerable to fraud.

Currently, President Trump’s legal team is contesting the vote counts in several key swing states where mail-in votes made up a substantial portion of the total number of votes.

Graham made it clear that last week’s election needs to be investigated and that the election is “by no means over.”

“All I’m asking people to do is run down every credible allegation of misconduct, look at the computer systems, look at the provisional ballots, then we’ll make a decision, go to court, then we’ll make a decision about who won the presidency” Graham explained. “It would be insane for President Trump not to look at all this stuff.”

On Friday, McConnell posted a tweet saying that a “legal vote should be counted. Any illegally-submitted ballots must not.”

“Here’s how this must work in our great country: Every legal vote should be counted. Any illegally-submitted ballots must not. All sides must get to observe the process. And the courts are here to apply the laws & resolve disputes. That’s how Americans’ votes decide the result,” McConnell wrote.

Former Vice President Joe Biden currently has 290 electoral votes, according to the Associated Press. However, none of the 50 states have certified their elections and President Trump’s legal team is pursuing challenges to the results in several key swing states.

