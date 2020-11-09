https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/hah-hah-trump-admin-refuses-play-pretend-coup-plotters-denies-funding-biden-transition-team/

The Trump administration refused to play dress-up with the Biden-Kamala campaign.

The GSA will not be funding a “Biden Transition Team” in the near future until ALL THE LEGAL BALLOTS are counted.

Sorry kids.

Via Pro-Trump News — Mediaite reported:

TRENDING: HUGE BREAKING NEWS IN GEORGIA – 132,000 Ballots in Fulton County, Georgia Have Been Identified Which Are Likely Ineligible

The federal government General Services Administration has declined to provide funding to the Biden campaign’s transition team as President Donald Trump contests the results of the 2020 election.

“An ascertainment has not yet been made. GSA and its administrator will continue to abide by, and fulfill, all requirements under the law,” GSA spokeswoman Pamela Pennington said in a Sunday statement.

Congress allocated $9.9 million to the agency in February to assist with transition activities, which includes the provision of office space, equipment, and background investigations for incoming personnel. The agency historically moves within a day of the election, which took place on November 3 this year.