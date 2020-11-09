https://hannity.com/media-room/happening-now-stocks-soar-to-all-time-high-following-pfizers-covid-19-vaccine-study/

The US Stock Market surged to new record highs Monday after pharmaceutical-giant Pfizer announced early studies of their CoVID-19 vaccine found the treatment to be 90% effective in stopping the disease.

“The Dow Jones industrial average surged as much as 1,610.4 points, or about 5.7 percent, to an intraday record of 29,933.80 after Pfizer and BioNTech revealed that their experimental COVID-19 shot is more than 90 percent effective,” reports the NY Post.

“The benchmark S&P 500 also soared as much as 3.9 percent to a fresh record of 3,645.99 after the drugmakers’ milestone announcement, which was the clearest sign yet that one of the many inoculations in development can effectively ward off the deadly virus,” adds the newspaper.

“It’s clearly a step towards having the economy move to the other side of the pandemic, with the caveat that it will take time to deliver the vaccines, to store the vaccines and then set up a regimen by which the country is vaccinated,” Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial, told The Post.

Read the full report at the New York Post.

