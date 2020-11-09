https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/11/09/hmm-ag-bill-barr-being-spotted-going-into-mitch-mcconnells-office-has-people-buzzing/

There was an interesting sighting in the Capitol Building today:

AG Barr just walked into @senatemajldr’s office — John Bresnahan (@BresPolitico) November 9, 2020

What could that be all about? Place your bets!

Just when the Democrats think it is done. The champagne bottles have been popped & streamers are still on the floor. Pelosi is enjoying her liquid brunch & Schumer is boasting to take over the world. AG Barr just walked into The Grim Reaper’s office 🚨⬇️https://t.co/bgGB0zwoR2 — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) November 9, 2020

Let the fireworks begin!!! 🇺🇸 — Yorkshire Pelosi (@YorkshirePelosi) November 9, 2020

To be a fly on the wall for this… https://t.co/OjONPO9eMd — Alex Barnes (@aBarnes94) November 9, 2020

Happy hour alert https://t.co/bArvOJYeRF — Second City Bureaucrat (@CityBureaucrat) November 9, 2020

When he left, Barr didn’t feel like telling reporters what was discussed:

Leaving Mitch McConnell’s office, Attorney General Bill Barr ignored questions, including when I asked him if he’s seen any evidence of voter fraud. — Manu Raju (@mkraju) November 9, 2020

Stay tuned.

