In a clip being circulated online, Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom” host Sandra Smith was seen and heard off camera asking, in a shocked way, “what is happening” as a guest repeated President Donald Trump’s allegations of election fraud, The Independent reported Monday.

“Remember, just because CNN says, or even Fox News says that somebody’s president doesn’t make them president,” said one of the guests being interviewed by Fox News’ Trace Gallagher.

Smith furrows her brow, shakes her head and says, off camera, unaware her microphone is on: “What, what is happening? Trace we’ve called it.”

Gallagher did not respond to the question, and the guest then continued: “So, I think everybody wants to know this was done properly and legally and we can trust the results, and I think that we have to look at every one of these concerns.”

Fox News did not immediately respond for comment on the authenticity of the video, which was first circulated on Twitter by political consultant, and former Daily Beast director of video, Timothy Burke.

Smith is known for asking tough questions of spokespeople for the Trump White House during his administration.

