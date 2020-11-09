https://www.theepochtimes.com/hud-secretary-ben-carson-tests-positive-for-ccp-virus_3571841.html

Ben Carson, the secretary for Housing and Urban Development (HUD), tested positive for the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus, according to an official in the agency.

“Secretary Carson has tested positive for the coronavirus. He is in good spirits and feels fortunate to have access to effective therapeutics which aid and markedly speed his recovery,” HUD Deputy Chief of Staff Coalter Baker said in a statement to CNN on Monday.

Carson has served as secretary of HUD since 2017, and he was also appointed to the White House’s virus task force earlier this year.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar told Fox News that he wishes Carson well and that he wasn’t near him during an Election Night event.

A number of Trump administration officials in recent weeks have tested positive for the virus, including President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, chief of staff Mark Meadows, several U.S. senators, and others.

At the same time, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden reiterated that people should wear masks. “A mask is not a political statement, but it is a good way to start bringing America back together,” Biden said on Monday. “The goal is to get back to normal as fast as possible.”

Also on Monday, pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and BioNTech announced that their experimental vaccine was 90 percent effective at preventing the virus.

Before going into politics, Carson was a world-renowned neurosurgeon, performing the first separation of conjoined twins in 1987. As a Republican, he tried to run in 2016 for the presidency before then-candidate Trump became the GOP nominee, ultimately winning.

