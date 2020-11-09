https://www.theblaze.com/news/ready-hud-secretary-ben-carson-tests-positive-for-covid-19

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday, and is reportedly resting at home after seeking treatment at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

What are the details?

Politico reported that Carson was tested at Walter Reed and treated there “briefly” after developing symptoms of COVID-19. The housing chief “is in good spirits and feels fortunate to have access to effective therapeutics which aid and markedly speed his recovery,” HUD deputy chief of staff Coalter Baker said in a statement.

According to The Washington Post, Carson’s chief of staff, Andrew Hughes, wrote in an email to the HUD staff that Carson is “resting at his house and already beginning to feel better,” adding that anyone who had been in contact with Carson is recent days will be notified and “all precautions are being taken.”

Carson is the latest in a string of Trump administration officials to be diagnosed with COVID-19 following an election night party at the White House.

Bloomberg reported that President Donald Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows, tested positive for the coronavirus last week, noting that “at least five other White House officials have been infected in recent days, including Cassidy Hutchinson, one of Meadows’s closest aides, and Charlton Boyd, an aide to senior Trump adviser Jared Kushner, according to several people.”

Over the weekend, Trump adviser David Bossie — who is leading the president’s post-election legal battles — also tested positive for the virus, according to the outlet.

Axios pointed out that Meadows, Carson, and Bossie were all in attendance at the election night party on Tuesday night. However, it is unclear where the officials contracted COVID-19.

What’s the background?

The Daily Mail pointed out that weeks before Election Day, President Trump and first lady Melania Trump both fell ill with COVID-19, and the president was admitted to Walter Reed for treatment. Mrs. Trump recovered at the White House, and the couple’s teenage son, Barron Trump, also tested positive but was asymptomatic.

Several attendees of a White House event announcing the nomination of now Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett were also stricken with the virus, including former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R), Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah), and University of Notre Dame President Rev. John I. Jenkins.

Christie checked himself into Morristown Medical Center out of precaution and stayed for a week, CNN reported. Following his discharge, the former governor penned a Wall Street Journal op-ed urging Americans to wear masks.

