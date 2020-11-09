https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5faa3a70e8e815112bc5a9ea
Joe Biden’s transition team says a variety of options are on the table if the General Services Administration doesn’t soon ascertain Biden as the president-elect….
Trials stopped after ‘adverse’ incident involving vaccine that has become political football in Brazil….
Attorney general authorises election inquiry, but urges prosecutors not to pursue ‘fanciful or far-fetched claims’….
Thousands of supporters gathered at Jakarta’s airport on Tuesday to welcome back Rizieq Shihab, a firebrand cleric and Islamist leader, who went into exile in Saudi Arabia after facing charges ove…
Mini-Schengen Agreement Expected To Be Signed Today Between Albania, Serbia, North Macedonia. Economics Bring Peace….