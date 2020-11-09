https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/525093-trump-supporters-protest-in-pennsylvania-alleging-election-was-rigged

Hundreds of President TrumpDonald John Trump Republican Philadelphia official responsible for vote counting says office getting death threats Biden will call governors, mayors about mask mandate Trump campaign voter fraud hotline flooded with prank calls MORE‘s supporters have rallied in Harrisburg, Pa., over the course of the past several days, alleging that state election officials were ignoring widespread voter fraud.

Video of the events posted on social media shows large crowds of flag-waving demonstrators marching through city streets where on Friday they were joined by Reps. Jim Jordan James (Jim) Daniel JordanThis election wasn’t a zero-sum game, and it’s going to be messy Civil unrest fears grow as protests hit vote-counting battleground states House Judiciary Republicans mockingly tweet ‘Happy Birthday’ to Hillary Clinton after Barrett confirmation MORE (R-Ohio) and Scott Perry Scott Gordon PerryThe Hill’s Morning Report – Fearing defeat, Trump claims ‘illegal’ ballots Freedom Caucus member Scott Perry wins fifth term in Pennsylvania House Republicans ask Amtrak CEO for information on Biden’s train trips MORE (R-Pa.), a day before the state was called in Biden’s favor.

The president and his supporters have alleged that Pennsylvania, which decided the presidential election when it was called for the former vice president’s campaign on Saturday, is the site of efforts by state officials that have resulted in the counting of many supposedly fraudulent ballots.

Some attendees at Sunday’s protest pointed to video posted by the president’s son, Eric Trump Eric Frederick TrumpTrump campaign voter fraud hotline flooded with prank calls Unmarked texts linked to GOP firm urged vote protests in Pennsylvania: report Trump has not prepared a concession speech: report MORE, allegedly showing someone burning ballots as evidence for the president’s claims, though that video was labeled by Twitter as misleading after it was debunked by state election officials who proved that the documents seen on the video were in fact sample ballots.

Nothing to see here https://t.co/TsFnZBbHxu — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) November 5, 2020

Trump and his allies have alleged for months that mail-in ballots, the use of which was expanded in many states as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic, are subject to widespread voter fraud that goes undetected by state election officials.

He has vowed legal challenges in several key states following news networks’ projections over the weekend stating that Biden will win the presidency.

