Austin Forman released an amazing song this week after the election.

Austin’s song is called “Pallets Full Of Ballots” and it already has over 250,000 views on Youtube.

Austin rips Democrooks for stealing the 2020 election from Donald Trump at 3 in the morning with pallets full of ballots.

Here are the lyrics via Infowars:

When I went to sleep

Trump had the lead

How the hell we go from Election Day

To Election Week

The pollsters got it wrong again

They must have been confused

But I tell ya’ll I bout shit myself

When I turned on the morning news They found pallets full of ballots at 3AM

All the way from Georgia to Michigan

They took the caps off of their Sharpies

And they filled them fuckers in

All those pallets full of ballots

All for Joe Biden Well isn’t that sweet

He got just what he needs

They found just enough votes

To give Sleepy Joe the lead

He said, “Come on man,

I hope you’ll be a good sport.”

Donald Trump said “fuck that shit

I’ll see your ass in court.” Bring those pallets full of ballots

You found at 3AM

All the way from Georgia to Michigan

They called Arizona early

And the only way you’ll win

Is them pallets full of ballots

All for Joe Biden Somebody better wake him up

Sleepy Joe is sleepin’ in

To tell the truth

I think he forgot he was running

For President (but it doesn’t matter) Because they found those pallets full of ballots

At 3AM

All the way from Arizona to Wisconsin

They want us to bend over

So they can fuck us again

Those pallets full of ballots

That’s the only way they’ll win

Those pallets full of ballots

All for Joe Biden

Here is Austin Forman on YouTube:

