Austin Forman released an amazing song this week after the election.
Austin’s song is called “Pallets Full Of Ballots” and it already has over 250,000 views on Youtube.
Austin rips Democrooks for stealing the 2020 election from Donald Trump at 3 in the morning with pallets full of ballots.
Here are the lyrics via Infowars:
When I went to sleep
Trump had the lead
How the hell we go from Election Day
To Election Week
The pollsters got it wrong again
They must have been confused
But I tell ya’ll I bout shit myself
When I turned on the morning news
They found pallets full of ballots at 3AM
All the way from Georgia to Michigan
They took the caps off of their Sharpies
And they filled them fuckers in
All those pallets full of ballots
All for Joe Biden
Well isn’t that sweet
He got just what he needs
They found just enough votes
To give Sleepy Joe the lead
He said, “Come on man,
I hope you’ll be a good sport.”
Donald Trump said “fuck that shit
I’ll see your ass in court.”
Bring those pallets full of ballots
You found at 3AM
All the way from Georgia to Michigan
They called Arizona early
And the only way you’ll win
Is them pallets full of ballots
All for Joe Biden
Somebody better wake him up
Sleepy Joe is sleepin’ in
To tell the truth
I think he forgot he was running
For President
(but it doesn’t matter)
Because they found those pallets full of ballots
At 3AM
All the way from Arizona to Wisconsin
They want us to bend over
So they can fuck us again
Those pallets full of ballots
That’s the only way they’ll win
Those pallets full of ballots
All for Joe Biden
Here is Austin Forman on YouTube: