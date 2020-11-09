https://gellerreport.com/2020/11/republican-in-michigan-goes-from-loser-to-winner-after-technical-glitch-fixed.html/

Officials urge ‘confidence’ in system.

Republican In Michigan Goes From Loser To Winner After ‘Technical Glitch’ Fixed. Officials Urge ‘Confidence’ In System

An incumbent Republican in Michigan went from losing his reelection race to winning it after officials discovered a “technical glitch” by which the results from seven precincts had been counted twice. Officials responded to the error by urging voters to have confidence in the system.

By: Daily Wire, November 9, 2020:

“Adam Kochenderfer, R-Rochester Hills, went to bed Tuesday night believing, with all precincts reporting, he had lost his seat on the 21-member Board of Commissioners to Democratic challenger Melanie Hartman by 104 votes — 19,448 to 19,344,” The Detroit News reported. “But there was a problem: According to Oakland County Clerk Lisa Brown, the total from seven precincts in the city had been reported twice.”

The final corrected count moved Kochenderfer from a 104-vote loss to a 1,127-vote victory.

“I thought that was that,” Kochenderfer said, according to the Detroit Free Press. “Those were the results, and I said I would not seek a recount.”

“Apparently, there was a technical glitch in Rochester Hills. And so I actually ended up winning by a little over 1,100 votes,” Kochenderfer continued. “I’m very grateful to the officials who caught the error, but we need to ensure that we catch these issues, or prevent them entirely.”

He added that people should not look at cleaning up how elections are operated as a “partisan” act.

City Clerk Tina Barton responded to the matter by stating, “This was an isolated mistake that was quickly rectified once realized. Every voter should have complete confidence in our voting system.”

“A computer issue in Rochester Hills caused them to send us results for seven precincts as both precinct votes and absentee votes. They should only have been sent to us as absentee votes,” Oakland County Director of Elections Joe Rozell said. “We noticed the local clerk’s mistake (on Thursday) and corrected it. The county canvass process works, and the correct results are now on our website.”

WXYZ Detroit posted a lengthy statement from Kochenderfer on the matter: