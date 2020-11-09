https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/believe-biden-won-suspended-reality/

Anyone who factually believes Joe Biden won this election is a moron, a fool or both. Common sense dictates no other options. Not even Democrats and/or people in the Biden campaign believe he actually won. The Biden camp enjoined with the Democrats and media are cheering that for the moment it appears the cheating has worked.

The socialist ideologues and anarchists are beside themselves with glee, but what happens if the truth prevails, i.e., there was massive voter fraud and corrupt counting practices on a level that’s beyond quantifying based upon the scale of the cheating? How will the cheaters feel if they’re exposed and justice finally prevails? What if at long last those responsible for the political fraud that stripped honest Americans of their right to participate in non-rigged elections end up in handcuffs, ankle chains and federal prison jumpsuits, in prison vans going into federal courts?

Biden is a stumbling bumbling reprobate liar who has spent his entire 47 years in political office attempting to make gain at the expense of taxpayers. Despite his longevity in office, it wasn’t until his crack junkie son got involved that the entire Biden family became flush with cash. Hunter may be a crack-pipe junkie and a sexual molester of 14-year-old family members (if we’re to believe what we’re being told was discovered on his computer hard drive), but he knew how to made money using daddy-Joe’s position.

Biden would be the first person elected to the office he covets chiefly by running television ads. Practically every time Biden appeared in public he said something so profoundly absurd that even the dead people voting for him grimaced. Voiceovers and slick editing was the essence of Biden’s campaign.

Conversely, President Trump was making multiple campaign stops in multiple states right up to the morning of the election. That would speak about the immeasurable gullibility of voters who believe Biden actually won the election.

To believe Biden legitimately won the election, one would need to suspend every connection to reality.

The truth is, President Trump must be removed from office by any means necessary, including election fraud on a scale that makes what John Kennedy did to Richard Nixon in 1960 pale in comparison. Heretofore Kennedy’s winning the presidency with the aid of massive numbers of dead people voting was the gold standard of election cheating. But, to the benefit of Biden, technology has advanced light years since 1960.

President Trump had to be removed because the political elite and their wraith-like handlers, who operate from the shadows, were at eminent risk of having their corrupt political system destroyed. If President Trump were to receive another term, the things he could accomplish would crush the arteries of globalist elites who are the constabulary of the titans who determine the ascendants to positions of power.

Donald J. Trump was/is a threat to everything to which past administrations were unwaveringly committed. George Bush 41, George Bush 43 and Barack Obama were proponents of globalism on a scale that surpasses anything Bill Clinton was open to.

Clinton was/is a pig; but the Bush father and son, like Obama, were rabid in their pursuit to establish a one-world global government and economy. President Trump not only interrupted the globalist agenda, he paved the way for more outsiders who weren’t beholding to the moneychangers in the temple of politics. Men and women like President Trump aren’t dependent upon the secretive good ol’ boys in the shadows that until now decided both the winners and participants. A person who isn’t for sale is a threat to world the late Prescott Bush, Bill Gates et al. envision.

President Trump said no to the World Health Organization, the Paris Agreement and numerous other involvements that weren’t of benefit to Americans. He also has his eye upon the Federal Reserve to reign in the illegitimate power it wields. He understands putting America and her people first, in a free society with the rights of the people protected by the people, was the primary reasoning of our Founding Fathers.

Ask yourself: Why would a person like George Soros invest more than $32 billion of his own money to force global open borders, and why would Bill Gates invest more than a quarter trillion dollars of his money in the global health care charade, unless they expected an even greater return on their investments?

President Trump presents a threat globalists cannot abide. Ergo, the determination was made that a stuttering, barely coherent corrupt politician becomes the Trojan Horse.

Anyone dumb enough to believe that globalist power-brokers, who believe it their divine right to craft the world in their image, are going to share their power or come under the control of the likes of the Halloween sisters (Ayanna Pressley, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib) and others of their kind is as clueless as anyone who believes Biden actually won the election.

If the true power-brokers are successful in removing President Trump, they certainly have a plan in place to dispatch the low-IQ half-a-commie wannabes boasting of their plans.

The globalist, one-world-order controllers cannot afford four more years of President Trump. We the people cannot afford the next four years without President Trump.

This said and being true, the one thing I know that both groups fail to calculate in their formulas is that God is on His throne, and if God wants Donald J. Trump to have four more years as president, there’s nothing anyone can do to prevent it.

